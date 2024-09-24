Doc's Diagnosis: A Look at Purdue Football
A fourth-and-goal play on offense shows what the Boilermakers can do well
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down a play from Purdue in the Boilermakers' game against Indiana State that might provide some insight into the strengths of Purdue as the Huskers head to West Lafayette this weekend.
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Collapse Against Illinois
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Will Nebraska Bounce Back?
MORE: Husker Dan: The Aftermath of the Illinois Loss
MORE: 3rd and 42: A Look at Nebraska's Disastrous Overtime Possession
MORE: QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Illinois
MORE: Bleav in Nebraska: Matt Rhule Pre-Purdue Presser
MORE: Huskers Were Too Tight in Second Half Against Illinois, Matt Rhule Says
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified