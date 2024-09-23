Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Collapse Against Illinois
Four plays that cost the Huskers in their overtime loss
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down four plays from Friday night's game that show how Illinois managed to defeat the Huskers 31-24 in overtime. Hit the play button above to watch.
