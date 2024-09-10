Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Offensive Line Moves Mountains
Original Pipeline member Dr. Rob Zatechka shows what worked for the Huskers in the trenches Saturday night against Colorado.
In this story:
The Nebraska offensive line is moving mountains early in the 2024 season. We witnessed it against UTEP and again against Colorado. On this edition of the Doc's Diagnosis, original Pipeline member Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up what is working for the Huskers on the line of scrimmage. If you missed Monday's diagnosis, take a look via this link.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified