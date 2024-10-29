All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Special Teams NEED Work

The Huskers' field goal kicking was strong against Ohio State, but other aspects of the special teams remained dicey.

Dr. Rob Zatechka takes a look at some of the potentially game-losing mistakes by the Huskers' special teams in Saturday's game against Ohio State. Rob gets pretty fired up, and rightly so, as the specials teams have been a consistent problem for the Huskers for several seasons now. Hit the play button above to watch.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

