Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Special Teams NEED Work
The Huskers' field goal kicking was strong against Ohio State, but other aspects of the special teams remained dicey.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka takes a look at some of the potentially game-losing mistakes by the Huskers' special teams in Saturday's game against Ohio State. Rob gets pretty fired up, and rightly so, as the specials teams have been a consistent problem for the Huskers for several seasons now. Hit the play button above to watch.
