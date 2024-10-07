Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Run Blocking vs. Rutgers
The Huskers' guard play in particular had some noteworthy moments Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
In this story:
In this episode of Doc's Diagnosis, Dr. Rob Zatechka highly praises Nebraska's offensive line for its run blocking.
This isn't an all-out endorsement of the line — remember that Dylan Riaola was sacked four times Saturday against Rutgers! Rather, it is an example of how the guard play keeps improving and the Huskers keep building depth up front. Hit the play button above to see Dr. Rob's analysis.
