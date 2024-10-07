All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Run Blocking vs. Rutgers

The Huskers' guard play in particular had some noteworthy moments Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.

In this episode of Doc's Diagnosis, Dr. Rob Zatechka highly praises Nebraska's offensive line for its run blocking.

This isn't an all-out endorsement of the line — remember that Dylan Riaola was sacked four times Saturday against Rutgers! Rather, it is an example of how the guard play keeps improving and the Huskers keep building depth up front. Hit the play button above to see Dr. Rob's analysis.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

