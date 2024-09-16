All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Options on Offense for Nebraska Football

Dr. Rob Zatechka runs some tape from the Northern Iowa game shows what the Huskers have going on offense, including multiple roles for Heinrich Haarberg.

Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some key plays from the Huskers' showing Saturday night against the University of Northern Iowa, highlighting some future options for the Nebraska offense. Hit the play button above for Dr. Rob's analysis.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

