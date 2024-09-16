Doc's Diagnosis: Options on Offense for Nebraska Football
Dr. Rob Zatechka runs some tape from the Northern Iowa game shows what the Huskers have going on offense, including multiple roles for Heinrich Haarberg.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some key plays from the Huskers' showing Saturday night against the University of Northern Iowa, highlighting some future options for the Nebraska offense. Hit the play button above for Dr. Rob's analysis.
