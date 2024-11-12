Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Faces USC Trojans' Potent Offense, Struggling Defense
Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes plays on both sides of the ball ahead of the Huskers' game Saturday in Los Angeles.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes what could shape up to be the biggest problem for the Nebraska defense in the Huskers' game Saturday against the Southern California Trojans: plays that use deception to capitalize on the high-level athleticism of the USC offense. The former Nebraska offensive lineman also looks at how the Trojans' defense hasn't been carrying its end of the load. Click the play buttons below to watch.
