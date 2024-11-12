All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Faces USC Trojans' Potent Offense, Struggling Defense

Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes plays on both sides of the ball ahead of the Huskers' game Saturday in Los Angeles.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane gestures after a first down in the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane gestures after a first down in the second half against the LSU Tigers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes what could shape up to be the biggest problem for the Nebraska defense in the Huskers' game Saturday against the Southern California Trojans: plays that use deception to capitalize on the high-level athleticism of the USC offense. The former Nebraska offensive lineman also looks at how the Trojans' defense hasn't been carrying its end of the load. Click the play buttons below to watch.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

