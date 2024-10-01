All Huskers

Doc’s Diagnosis: Rutgers’ Running Game Will Challenge Nebraska

Dr. Rob Zatechka shows how a defensive line’s penetration can backfire against the Scarlet Knights.

Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some plays showing the strengths of Rutgers' offense in the Scarlet Knights' game against Washington. Nebraska on Saturday will face an undefeated Rutgers team that has a strong identity on offense under coach Greg Schiano. Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob's analysis.

