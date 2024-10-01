Doc’s Diagnosis: Rutgers’ Running Game Will Challenge Nebraska
Dr. Rob Zatechka shows how a defensive line’s penetration can backfire against the Scarlet Knights.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some plays showing the strengths of Rutgers' offense in the Scarlet Knights' game against Washington. Nebraska on Saturday will face an undefeated Rutgers team that has a strong identity on offense under coach Greg Schiano. Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob's analysis.
