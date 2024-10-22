All Huskers

Doc’s Diagnosis: What Nebraska Will Be Seeing Saturday Against Ohio State

Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes some of the things the Buckeyes have been doing well on offense and defense.

Husker Doc Talk

After a crushing loss to Indiana, the Huskers stay on the road and take on Ohio State in Columbus this weekend. Dr. Rob analyzes some Ohio State plays from earlier games to show some of the things the Huskers should be on the lookout for.

About Doc Talk Sports: Dive deep into the heart of Nebraska sports with Dr. Rob Zatechka, a former Husker and NFL offensive lineman, and his co-host, Omaha media veteran Travis Justice. Each week, Doc Talk Sports brings you unfiltered discussions, expert insights, and the kind of analysis only a former player can deliver.



From the glory days to current season strategies, no topic is off limits. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a sports enthusiast, our episodes promise to keep you informed and entertained with the latest happenings and timeless stories from Husker sports.

