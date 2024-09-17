Doc's Diagnosis: A Look at the Illinois Offense the Huskers Will Face Saturday
Nebraska football is headed for a top-25 matchup with the Fighting Illini.
In this story:
Dr. Rob breaks down a play from the Illinois offense where motion helped to neutralize a blitz in the Fighting Illini's game against Central Michigan. This week it's a top-25 matchup for Nebraska football as the Huskers take on the Illini under the lights Saturday in Lincoln. Hit the play button above to watch.
MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Assessing Nebraska Football Heading into Big Ten Play
MORE: Illinois Matchups to Watch Against Nebraska
MORE: IlliniGuys Talk Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: What the Huskers Have, Game Prediction
MORE: Bleav in Nebraska: Matt Rhule Pre-Illinois Presser
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Setter Earns Big Ten Conference Weekly Honor
MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for 'Absolute Battle' Against Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published