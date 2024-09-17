All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: A Look at the Illinois Offense the Huskers Will Face Saturday

Nebraska football is headed for a top-25 matchup with the Fighting Illini.

Doc's Diagnosis: This Week for the Huskers, Illinois
Dr. Rob breaks down a play from the Illinois offense where motion helped to neutralize a blitz in the Fighting Illini's game against Central Michigan. This week it's a top-25 matchup for Nebraska football as the Huskers take on the Illini under the lights Saturday in Lincoln. Hit the play button above to watch.

