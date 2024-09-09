Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Success in the Power Run Game vs. Colorado
Dr. Rob Zatechka liked the Husker offensive line's run blocking throughout the game
On the first touchdown drive of the game Saturday night against Colorado, Nebraska ran the ball right down the Buffaloes' throat. Former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up why the attack was so successful in this diagnosis.
