All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Success in the Power Run Game vs. Colorado

Dr. Rob Zatechka liked the Husker offensive line's run blocking throughout the game

Husker Doc Talk

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Power Run Game Against Colorado
Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Power Run Game Against Colorado /
In this story:

On the first touchdown drive of the game Saturday night against Colorado, Nebraska ran the ball right down the Buffaloes' throat. Former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up why the attack was so successful in this diagnosis.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Husker Doc Talk

HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

Home/Football