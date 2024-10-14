Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Challenge Against Indiana's Play-Action Passes
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some examples of the Hoosiers' success with run fakes.
In this story:
The Huskers had a bye week this past weekend, so we are taking this opportunity to look at some plays from the next opponent, Indiana. Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes the Hoosier's success in using run fakes to get their receivers in the clear. The 5-1 Huskers will be aiming to hand the 6-0 Hoosiers their first loss of the season in Saturday's game in Bloomington. Hit the play button below to watch.
