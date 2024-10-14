All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Challenge Against Indiana's Play-Action Passes

Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some examples of the Hoosiers' success with run fakes.

Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke drops back to pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke drops back to pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Huskers had a bye week this past weekend, so we are taking this opportunity to look at some plays from the next opponent, Indiana. Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes the Hoosier's success in using run fakes to get their receivers in the clear. The 5-1 Huskers will be aiming to hand the 6-0 Hoosiers their first loss of the season in Saturday's game in Bloomington. Hit the play button below to watch.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

