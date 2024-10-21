Doc’s Diagnosis: Nebraska Couldn’t Stop Indiana
Hoosier Daddy? Well Indiana showed the Huskers with a dominating performance and a final score of 56-7. Dr. Rob is back to the white board to analyze some plays from Saturday's game. As one might expect, Dr. Rob has his eyes on the play in the trenches.
About Doc Talk Sports: Dive deep into the heart of Nebraska sports with Dr. Rob Zatechka, a former Husker and NFL offensive lineman, and his co-host, Omaha media veteran Travis Justice. Each week, Doc Talk Sports brings you unfiltered discussions, expert insights, and the kind of analysis only a former player can deliver.
From the glory days to current season strategies, no topic is off limits. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a sports enthusiast, our episodes promise to keep you informed and entertained with the latest happenings and timeless stories from Husker sports.
