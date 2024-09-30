Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Ground Game vs. Purdue
Blocking and motion schemes worked well for the Huskers on two of these three runs.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes some of the ground game performance Saturday for the Huskers against against Purdue: a pair of jet sweeps that worked, and a third-and-short attempt that got stuffed. Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob's analysis. | HuskerMax game page
