Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Not So Special Teams
The Huskers somehow survived having two punts blocked by Rutgers. Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes what went wrong up front, leaving punter Brian Buschini vulnerable.
In this story:
Special teams can win you games and they can lose you games. Luckily for Nebraska, bad special teams play didn't cost them a win Saturday against Rutgers.
However, the two punts blocked by Rutgers show once again that the Huskers' special teams aren't so special, and changes may be needed for them to improve.
Check out today's diagnosis by Dr. Rob Zatechka by hitting the play button above.
