Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Fourth-Down Attempts Against UCLA
Dr. Rob analyzes the three plays where the Huskers went for it on fourth down, converting just once.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka looks at three plays where Nebraska goes for it on fourth down Saturday in Lincoln against UCLA. The Huskers went 1-for-3 in fourth-down conversions against the Bruins and lost the the game 27-20. Nebraska remains one win away from bowl eligibility with three games left on the schedule. Next week is a bye, so on next week's diagnosis we will take a look at USC, Nebraska's next opponent.
