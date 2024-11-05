All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Fourth-Down Attempts Against UCLA

Dr. Rob analyzes the three plays where the Huskers went for it on fourth down, converting just once.

Husker Doc Talk

Doc's Diagnosis : UCLA Game : Nebraska Goes For It On Fourth Down!!
Doc's Diagnosis : UCLA Game : Nebraska Goes For It On Fourth Down!! / Doc Talk Sports
In this story:

Dr. Rob Zatechka looks at three plays where Nebraska goes for it on fourth down Saturday in Lincoln against UCLA. The Huskers went 1-for-3 in fourth-down conversions against the Bruins and lost the the game 27-20. Nebraska remains one win away from bowl eligibility with three games left on the schedule. Next week is a bye, so on next week's diagnosis we will take a look at USC, Nebraska's next opponent.

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: UCLA's Anemic Run Game Springs to Life Against Nebraska

MORE: Nebraska Reportedly Adds Dana Holgorsen to Offensive Staff

MORE: Go Big Redcast: UCLA Recap & Bye Week Blues

MORE: USC Set to Start Backup QB Jayden Maiava Against Nebraska

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Huskers Beat UTRGV to Begin 1-0

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Husker Doc Talk
HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

Home/Football