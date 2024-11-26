All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Little Things for Nebraska Football to Clean Up, and a Look at Iowa

The big kickoff return that opened the game against Wisconsin could have turned out much differently.

The Huskers won big against Wisconsin on Saturday, but not everything was perfect in the 44-25 victory. Dr. Rob Zatechka takes a look at few plays that illustrate some things the Huskers need to clean up as they prepare for their regular-season finale at Iowa. Dr. Rob also looks at a couple of the Hawkeyes' strengths: the running game and punt returns.

