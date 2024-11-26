Doc's Diagnosis: Little Things for Nebraska Football to Clean Up, and a Look at Iowa
The big kickoff return that opened the game against Wisconsin could have turned out much differently.
In this story:
The Huskers won big against Wisconsin on Saturday, but not everything was perfect in the 44-25 victory. Dr. Rob Zatechka takes a look at few plays that illustrate some things the Huskers need to clean up as they prepare for their regular-season finale at Iowa. Dr. Rob also looks at a couple of the Hawkeyes' strengths: the running game and punt returns.
