Doc's Diagnosis: Wisconsin and Iowa Have Turned Things Around on Offense
Nebraska finishes the regular season against these two teams next month. Dr. Rob Zatechka shows what the Badgers and Hawkeyes have been doing to get their once-maligned offenses in gear.
In this story:
With the Husker coming off a bye week, we took this time to look at some plays around Big Ten football from this past weekend. Don't look now, but both Wisconsin and Iowa seem to have things going on offense, and it starts up front. Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob Zatechka's analysis of these two November opponents on the Huskers' schedule.
MORE: Nebraska Defense Gears Up for the 'Completely Different Challenge' Posed by Indiana
MORE: Would Be 'Special' for 5-Star Target to Play at Nebraska, Have Omaha Family Watch Him
MORE: Nebraska Football Awaits Undefeated Indiana; Hoosiers Have Feasted on Soft Schedule
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Debuts at No. 23 in AP Preseason Top 25
MORE: Donald Trump Discusses Husker Football, Tom Osborne
MORE: Matt Rhule on New Era of College Football: ‘Forget the Logos and the Names’
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified