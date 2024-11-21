Dylan Raiola Promises a Win vs. Wisconsin to Secure Bowl Eligibility
After an encouraging 5-1 start to the season, Nebraska finds itself in a precarious position following a four-game losing streak, leaving the Huskers at 5-5 with two pivotal games remaining.
Nebraska has not been to a bowl game since 2016, a stat that Husker fans are far too familiar with. Losing these last two games would ensure the biggest collapse so far in that drought of bowl appearances. There have been some painful seasons, but nothing would be as painful as losing your final six games when all you had to do was win one of them to reach a bowl game.
Nebraska will host Wisconsin in Lincoln this week, followed by a rivalry matchup at Iowa to close out the regular season. The team must secure one more win to ensure bowl eligibility and quarterback Dylan Raiola believes the Huskers are up to the task.
When discussing his relationship with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen after practice Tuesday, Raiola expressed confidence in the team's ability to turn things around.
“It’s important to know what he's going to call and what he likes here and why he’s calling it so we can execute at the best of our ability,” Raiola said of Holgorsen. “But we’re only going to keep building on it these next two weeks. We’ll get the win next week and get us to a bowl.”
That confidence will need to translate onto the field after Nebraska’s offensive struggles in last week’s loss to USC. Despite entering halftime tied 14-14, the Cornhuskers' offense sputtered in the second half, failing to find the end zone again. USC capitalized on Nebraska’s missed opportunities and escaped with a 28-20 victory.
Raiola, however, remains optimistic, emphasizing the importance of refining the offense’s execution under Holgorsen.
This weekend, Nebraska will face a significant challenge against a Wisconsin defense that shone in its most recent outing. The Badgers delivered a standout performance against No. 1 Oregon, holding the high-powered Ducks offense to 6 points in Madison. This sets the stage for a compelling matchup Saturday.
Holgorsen’s creative play-calling will likely be put to the test as Nebraska seeks to break its losing streak and achieve bowl eligibility. The Cornhuskers' offensive line, which has struggled at times this season, will also need to step up to provide Raiola enough time to make plays and establish a more balanced attack.
With so much riding on this game, the Huskers’ ability to regroup and execute in critical moments will be under the spotlight. A win would not only restore momentum but also set the stage for an important finale against Iowa. For now, all eyes are on Saturday’s clash in Lincoln.
