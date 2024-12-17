East Tennessee State Transfer Defensive Lineman Jaylen George Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers get a replacement for the defensive line departures.
In this story:
Nebraska football's defensive line has picked up a solid transfer portal commitment.
Jaylen George has committed to the Huskers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
George has had a dynamic two seasons for East Tennessee State. In 2023, he started 11 games and totaled 21 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. He was a member of the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team.
This fall, George tallied 33 tackles, with six being for losses. He earned a spot on the All-Southern Conference first team.
