East Tennessee State Transfer Defensive Lineman Jaylen George Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers get a replacement for the defensive line departures.

Kaleb Henry

Jaylen George
Jaylen George / @JaylenGeorge7 on X
Nebraska football's defensive line has picked up a solid transfer portal commitment.

Jaylen George has committed to the Huskers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

George has had a dynamic two seasons for East Tennessee State. In 2023, he started 11 games and totaled 21 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. He was a member of the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team.

This fall, George tallied 33 tackles, with six being for losses. He earned a spot on the All-Southern Conference first team.

