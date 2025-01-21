All Huskers

ESPN Snubs Nebraska Football In 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25 Rankings

ESPN lists Nebraska as a "team to consider" in its top 25.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nebraska football will already have motivation as being overlooked heading into the start of the 2025 campaign

ESPN released its "way-too-early" college football top 25 rankings Tuesday morning following the finale of the 2024 season, as Ohio State took home the College Football Playoff championship over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes led the first edition of ESPN's top 25 for next season, while Nebraska was listed as a "team to consider."

Writer Mark Schlabach listed six Big Ten Conference teams ahead of Nebraska, including two 2025 season opponents in Penn State and Michigan. ESPN has the Nittany Lions at No. 3 following the 13-3 season while the Wolverines are listed at No. 21 after finishing 8-5. Other Big Ten teams included No. 1 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 13 Illinois and No. 17 Indiana. Washington, Nebraska and Iowa were all considered for addition to the rankings.

Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Jacory Barney celebrates a touchdown
Nebraska receiver Jacory Barney celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Huskers finished their 2024 campaign under second-year coach Matt Rhule at 7-6 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play. Nebraska took home a top 25 victory in the final Associated Press rankings as well, taking down Colorado 28-10.

The SEC had nine teams included in the rankings, beginning with No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 10 South Carolina, No. 12 Alabama, No. 18 Florida, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 22 Texas A&M, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Auburn and Missouri were also considered for the rankings.

The Big 12 had four programs with No. 9 BYU inside of the top ten, while No. 11 Iowa State, No. 14 Arizona State, and No. 16 Kansas State all claimed rankings. The ACC matched the Big 12's appearances with No. 7 Clemson, No. 15 SMU, No. 20 Louisville, and No. 23 Miami. Both conferences had other teams considered, including Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Baylor, and Colorado.

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore makes a catch against Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad during the teams' first-round play
Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore makes a catch against Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad during the teams' first-round playoff game on Dec. 21. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other teams featured included No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 24 Boise State.

Nebraska returns key pieces on both sides of the football with quarterback Dylan Raiola returning for his second year leading a revamped attack under coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Raiola will be accompanied by receiver Jacory Barney and running back Emmett Johnson along with other returning starters.

Defensively, the Huskers will be without coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton - as well as key defensive stalwarts at each level in Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Josh Bullock, Isaac Gifford, and Tommi Hill. The Huskers do return notable Blackshirts in Malcolm Hartzog Jr., Ceyair Wright, Vincent Shavers Jr., and Cameron Lenhardt.

Nebraska opens its 2025 season in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium against Cincinnati on Aug. 28.

2025 ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Clemson
  8. LSU
  9. BYU
  10. South Carolina
  11. Iowa State
  12. Alabama
  13. Illinois
  14. Arizona State
  15. SMU
  16. Kansas State
  17. Indiana
  18. Florida
  19. Tennessee
  20. Louisville
  21. Michigan
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Miami
  24. Boise State
  25. Ole Miss

