Expect Holgorsen Highlights to Continue for Nebraska Football vs. Iowa!
There will be no Thanksgiving indigestion for the Huskers on Friday. Only multiple trips to the red zone for second, third and fourth servings of touchdowns!
In this story:
Tony White will put eight in the box to stop the 13th-ranked running attack. Kirk Ferentz will think his son is running the offense again.
Emmett Johnson will have Iowa defenders tearing their shoes loose. Dylan Raiola will get the ball out early and often and have a record-setting day as the offense gains confidence under Holgorsen.
Expect a dominant Husker performance 42 - 21.
Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 13
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska at Iowa
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Iowa Football Preview with the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow
MORE: Nebraska Football Commit Christian Jones Makes Final Visit Before Signing
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published