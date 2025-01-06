Five Questions for Nebraska Football Heading into a Critical Offseason
Diving in on some of the major questions and issues faced by Husker football going into next season.
The Common Fans examine some of the biggest questions facing Nebraska football as the Huskers look to take a big leap in Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era:
- What will it take to make special teams special again?
- Can we really expect the defense not to regress?
- Are the Huskers doing enough in the transfer portal?
- Offensive line: buying or selling?
- What can be done to improve game management in 2025?
The boys have a detailed and wide ranging discussion about where things stand and what needs to get better for Nebraska football in the year to come.
