Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. UCLA

Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at home against UCLA. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the Huskers, kicker Tristan Alvano, fullback Barrett Liebentritt (season), defensive lineman Sua Lefotu (season), and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out. Defensive back Malcolm Hartzog and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua are questionable. There is no mention of cornerback Tommi Hill, so it appears he will be ready to play.

For the Bruins, Donavyn Pellot, Kanye Clark, Rico Flores Jr., Carter Shaw, Branden Pegan, Dionisio Justice, Deshun Murrell, Troy Leigber, Mone Malafu, Brett Barry, Larry Edwards, Joquarri Price, Jordan Abarca, Gary Smith III, Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Reuben Unije, Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, Walker Andersen, Hudson Habermehl, and Keanu Williams are out. Michael Carmody, Jack Clarke, and Devin Delgado are questionable.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and UCLA are set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on Big Ten Network. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

