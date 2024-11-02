Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at home against UCLA. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, kicker Tristan Alvano, fullback Barrett Liebentritt (season), defensive lineman Sua Lefotu (season), and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out. Defensive back Malcolm Hartzog and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua are questionable. There is no mention of cornerback Tommi Hill, so it appears he will be ready to play.
For the Bruins, Donavyn Pellot, Kanye Clark, Rico Flores Jr., Carter Shaw, Branden Pegan, Dionisio Justice, Deshun Murrell, Troy Leigber, Mone Malafu, Brett Barry, Larry Edwards, Joquarri Price, Jordan Abarca, Gary Smith III, Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Reuben Unije, Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, Walker Andersen, Hudson Habermehl, and Keanu Williams are out. Michael Carmody, Jack Clarke, and Devin Delgado are questionable.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and UCLA are set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on Big Ten Network. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. UCLA
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting Visitor List For UCLA
MORE: SWEEP: No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Beats No. 7 Wisconsin in Madison
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. UCLA
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.