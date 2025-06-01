What Kind of Impact Could Dana Holgorsen Have on Emmett Johnson, Nebraska's Entire Offense in 2025?
On this week's edition of the Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell took a look at Josh's recent HuskerMax column on reasons to be excited about the Cornhuskers in 2025. This led to a focus on his first two points; Dana Holgorsen and Emmett Johnson. Later, they looked at reasons to be a little more nervous, with an emphasis on the new players on defense.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation.
What kind of impact could Dana Holgorsen have on Emmett Johnson?
Jack: I knew the first one was gonna be what it was.
Josh: Dana Holgorsen. He's the obvious number one.
Jack: It feels like there's an upside there potentially that I don't even want to think about.
Josh: You don't want to verbalize, right? It sounds ridiculous.
Jack: Like again, go back to before he was coming here; When he went to the wrestling match and stuff like that. “He could be Nebraska's offensive coordinator?” Yeah, right. It’s probably just gonna be some sort of special consultant for a while. He's gonna be a head coach. He's not really gonna be the offensive coordinator. And now you got it, but as we've talked about a whole bunch of times, sort of the shine is taken off it or it's looked at differently because he coached…
Josh: Four games. Four with the bowl.
Jack: USC, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Boston College. And the offense looked good in one of those games.
Josh: Well Jack, I wanted to have some numbers associated with it. And so, when I pull up the averages of those four games, they averaged 23.5 points per game. Nebraska's offense over the course of the whole season? 23.5 points per game. And so, it's really funny, because I think we would all agree the offense looked better. And look, the Wisconsin game is doing the brunt of that. That game is lifting it up.
Jack: The offense looked a lot better in that game and of course, the quality of defense factors into that. But it looked better even than Nebraska did against bad defenses during that season, I would say.
Josh: Correct. And they moved the ball against USC. They just turned it over. You know, they had some plays against Iowa. They turned it over. They had that horrible drop by Neyor. And then, the Boston College game was kind of was what it was.
All that to say this, Jack: if you and I are podding in early December and Nebraska did finally break through and win nine games, which some people think is possible, right? He is going to be a huge reason why. It’s him and Dylan. But you can't have one without the other. If Dylan has a big year, Holgorsen is going to get a lot of credit. If Holgorsen has a big year, Dylan is going to get a lot of credit. They are going to go together. I do not think that we can under rank or under talk about how vital he could be to Nebraska's success in 2025. He is that important.
Jack: Yeah. And I guess the reason why we would be excited about it is obviously because he is super, super proven in this position. No matter what happens here with him, you're not going to look back at his career and be like, “that guy sucks as an offensive coordinator,” right? Even if he sucks here. So, his reputation as an offensive mind, I don't know about as a head coach, but as an offensive mind, book’s written on that already, right? So, there’s not an unknown floor or there shouldn't be but sometimes Nebraska's able to build that.
Josh: His red zone numbers are the thing that I look at and say okay, where are the obvious ways that they can improve? He has been really good in the red zone in the past. You know there was one point in time where they literally scored every single time his offense was in the red zone. Now that was like fifteen years ago. But his red zone numbers are usually pretty solid and I'm guessing now we could lead into point number two, and that was Emmett Johnson.
We don't need to belabor the point; We have talked about Emmett Johnson, probably more than any radio show or podcast that covers Nebraska. You and I love Emmett Johnson, but Emmett Johnson's stats in the first nine games versus the last four. It really is night and day. And again, Wisconsin does do a little bit of the heavy lifting, because he has close to 200 total yards in that game, but he has about a hundred in the other three, you know? And so, I think that Emmett Johnson could have a real, real nice 2025.
Jack: It’s so hard not to say if you're picking one other than Dylan Raiola; the season will go as they go, it's clearly Johnson.
Josh: [Subscriber] Jordan says, “the only question with Emmett is can he be the guy for the entire year?” That is absolutely the question. He had about 20 touches per game in the last four. Is that sustainable for the whole 12 game season?
Jack: I have a question for you, Josh. Is part of the reason you listed him as a reason to be excited for the season is that Nebraska doesn't have enough depth to just screw around with running backs in the way that they have in previous years?
Josh: 100%. There was a question from [subscriber] Big Red Easy: “Only thing I don't remember is he good at catching the ball out of the backfield?" And so that is another part that I like about him. And again, you look at the whole season; 39 catches for 286 yards and a couple touchdowns. But when you hone in on the last four, once Holgorsen was in, 23 of his 39 catches came in four games. 23 of 39.
Jack: That's super interesting. I didn't know that.
Josh: So, those are the reasons that I'm buying him. But Jack, you just asked a tremendous question. How much of it is the room? A lot of it is the room which then I think goes back to the previous point; can he hold up if he is actually getting 20 touches?
Jack: But my point was essentially – and this goes over multiple coaching staffs from multiple head coaches, multiple offensive coordinators, multiple running back coaches – it seems like it has been so hard for this program to even give a running back a long enough chance to get into rhythm ever, that it just never happened. It’s kind of going to happen by necessity with Emmett Johnson this year. There aren't options. There aren't proven options that you're to be like, “we gotta get them on the field and see if they're going to be the starter,” right? Since who knows when, this is as clear-cut number one starter as you have had since Ozigbo probably, but maybe even more so than that.
Josh: In his final four games, he carried the ball 59 times for 314 yards. He had 23 catches, 170 yards. If you extrapolate those numbers for a whole year, 20.5 touches per game, 121 yards per game. That'd be over 1400 total yards. Do I think that's going to happen? No. But I'm just saying, like, that's what he did. That's what he did for those final four games.
[Subscriber] Shane says, “assuming our line can hold up and create a hole.” Absolutely.
Jack: You didn't list the line as one of your things but I would say I feel better than average about the offensive line than I have by a decent amount.
Josh: When I do my follow up five reasons to doubt Nebraska in 2025, workshop it with me for a moment, Jack. I think you can start with Dylan Raiola and the numbers last year are so pedestrian and he's not going to be able to take the next step moving forward.
Is the defense a reason to be concerned or be excited?
Jack: Probably the defensive line is where I would guess you'll end up [as a reason to doubt Nebraska in 2025]. The line, replacing individuals on the defensive line in terms of Butler, Robinson, Hutmacher. The defense just wouldn't be the same without those guys up front.
Josh: That it takes a little bit to get going because I think the theory of defense for Nebraska football the next two years is “lumps in ‘25, you're really good in ‘26.” I think that that's the hope or lumps in September, you're figuring it out by October and November. I think that that's the hope? I find myself very intrigued by the Phil Snow, John Butler, Matt Rhule kind of mind space that that side of the ball is going to be in, and what that looks like. I do find myself liking the edge and linebacker possibilities with some of those young players that we saw get experience and some of the transfers that they had coming in.
Jack: If I had written your article, I would have probably had at some point pretty high up there that you didn't have very specifically McGahee and Shavers as reasons to be excited. Just that the linebacking corps is going to be better, more athletic, than they've been in years. I think that's possible. I am excited about their potential ceiling and that is one of the things that makes me as excited about the defense as I am.
Josh: It's gonna be interesting because I remember last year, Jack, we would talk about them and there were some people that were very much ready for the youth movement already. “I can't wait for ‘25, even though you're gonna be losing X, Y and Z.” Well, now it's 2025. And so, you're going to get to see what it looks like with some of those young players.
I do tend to think that losing Robinson and Hutmacher in particular is going to be really tough though, because those guys are big. They were men, they were old ass dudes and they were really good. And they weren't perfect, but they were really good and they were able to get into the backfield.
Jack: I am excited about the linebackers. I would have that about two or three at the lowest on my list of things I'm excited about. That kind of encapsulates a little bit of what you were saying in the transfer thing, because I think you were including like McCullough in that group you’re most excited about in terms of the transfers, along with Dane Key and [Hunter].
On top of reasons to get excited for the 2025 Huskers, Josh and Jack also break down early Nebraska kickoff times, their current place in the Big Ten TV pecking order, and more! Moving forward, each and every Saturday Morning Coffee Show will be available for free all summer long! Check it out below.
The I-80 Club Summer Tour will roll on the next three months, with bonus episodes, a brand new narrative series on the last 10 years for the program, and new interviews never done before. To get access to that and more, become a subscriber today: patreon.com/i80club
If you have a comment for Josh, send him an email: joshpeterson.huskermax@gmail.com.
More from Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2027 Commitments, Updates
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2026 Commitments, Updates
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 88 – Guy Ingles
- Nebraska Baseball Eliminates Holy Cross from the Chapel Hill Regional
- What If: The 1981 College Football Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
On this week's edition of the Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell took a look at Josh's recent HuskerMax column on reasons to be excited about the Cornhuskers in 2025. This led to a focus on his first two points; Dana Holgorsen and Emmett Johnson. Later, they looked at reasons to be a little more nervous, with an emphasis on the new players on defense.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation.
What kind of impact could Dana Holgorsen have on Emmett Johnson?
Jack: I knew the first one was gonna be what it was.
Josh: Dana Holgorsen. He's the obvious number one.
Jack: It feels like there's an upside there potentially that I don't even want to think about.
Josh: You don't want to verbalize, right? It sounds ridiculous.
Jack: Like again, go back to before he was coming here; When he went to the wrestling match and stuff like that. “He could be Nebraska's offensive coordinator?” Yeah, right. It’s probably just gonna be some sort of special consultant for a while. He's gonna be a head coach. He's not really gonna be the offensive coordinator. And now you got it, but as we've talked about a whole bunch of times, sort of the shine is taken off it or it's looked at differently because he coached…
Josh: Four games. Four with the bowl.
Jack: USC, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Boston College. And the offense looked good in one of those games.
Josh: Well Jack, I wanted to have some numbers associated with it. And so, when I pull up the averages of those four games, they averaged 23.5 points per game. Nebraska's offense over the course of the whole season? 23.5 points per game. And so, it's really funny, because I think we would all agree the offense looked better. And look, the Wisconsin game is doing the brunt of that. That game is lifting it up.
Jack: The offense looked a lot better in that game and of course, the quality of defense factors into that. But it looked better even than Nebraska did against bad defenses during that season, I would say.
Josh: Correct. And they moved the ball against USC. They just turned it over. You know, they had some plays against Iowa. They turned it over. They had that horrible drop by Neyor. And then, the Boston College game was kind of was what it was.
All that to say this, Jack: if you and I are podding in early December and Nebraska did finally break through and win nine games, which some people think is possible, right? He is going to be a huge reason why. It’s him and Dylan. But you can't have one without the other. If Dylan has a big year, Holgorsen is going to get a lot of credit. If Holgorsen has a big year, Dylan is going to get a lot of credit. They are going to go together. I do not think that we can under rank or under talk about how vital he could be to Nebraska's success in 2025. He is that important.
Jack: Yeah. And I guess the reason why we would be excited about it is obviously because he is super, super proven in this position. No matter what happens here with him, you're not going to look back at his career and be like, “that guy sucks as an offensive coordinator,” right? Even if he sucks here. So, his reputation as an offensive mind, I don't know about as a head coach, but as an offensive mind, book’s written on that already, right? So, there’s not an unknown floor or there shouldn't be but sometimes Nebraska's able to build that.
Josh: His red zone numbers are the thing that I look at and say okay, where are the obvious ways that they can improve? He has been really good in the red zone in the past. You know there was one point in time where they literally scored every single time his offense was in the red zone. Now that was like fifteen years ago. But his red zone numbers are usually pretty solid and I'm guessing now we could lead into point number two, and that was Emmett Johnson.
We don't need to belabor the point; We have talked about Emmett Johnson, probably more than any radio show or podcast that covers Nebraska. You and I love Emmett Johnson, but Emmett Johnson's stats in the first nine games versus the last four. It really is night and day. And again, Wisconsin does do a little bit of the heavy lifting, because he has close to 200 total yards in that game, but he has about a hundred in the other three, you know? And so, I think that Emmett Johnson could have a real, real nice 2025.
Jack: It’s so hard not to say if you're picking one other than Dylan Raiola; the season will go as they go, it's clearly Johnson.
Josh: [Subscriber] Jordan says, “the only question with Emmett is can he be the guy for the entire year?” That is absolutely the question. He had about 20 touches per game in the last four. Is that sustainable for the whole 12 game season?
Jack: I have a question for you, Josh. Is part of the reason you listed him as a reason to be excited for the season is that Nebraska doesn't have enough depth to just screw around with running backs in the way that they have in previous years?
Josh: 100%. There was a question from [subscriber] Big Red Easy: “Only thing I don't remember is he good at catching the ball out of the backfield?" And so that is another part that I like about him. And again, you look at the whole season; 39 catches for 286 yards and a couple touchdowns. But when you hone in on the last four, once Holgorsen was in, 23 of his 39 catches came in four games. 23 of 39.
Jack: That's super interesting. I didn't know that.
Josh: So, those are the reasons that I'm buying him. But Jack, you just asked a tremendous question. How much of it is the room? A lot of it is the room which then I think goes back to the previous point; can he hold up if he is actually getting 20 touches?
Jack: But my point was essentially – and this goes over multiple coaching staffs from multiple head coaches, multiple offensive coordinators, multiple running back coaches – it seems like it has been so hard for this program to even give a running back a long enough chance to get into rhythm ever, that it just never happened. It’s kind of going to happen by necessity with Emmett Johnson this year. There aren't options. There aren't proven options that you're to be like, “we gotta get them on the field and see if they're going to be the starter,” right? Since who knows when, this is as clear-cut number one starter as you have had since Ozigbo probably, but maybe even more so than that.
Josh: In his final four games, he carried the ball 59 times for 314 yards. He had 23 catches, 170 yards. If you extrapolate those numbers for a whole year, 20.5 touches per game, 121 yards per game. That'd be over 1400 total yards. Do I think that's going to happen? No. But I'm just saying, like, that's what he did. That's what he did for those final four games.
[Subscriber] Shane says, “assuming our line can hold up and create a hole.” Absolutely.
Jack: You didn't list the line as one of your things but I would say I feel better than average about the offensive line than I have by a decent amount.
Josh: When I do my follow up five reasons to doubt Nebraska in 2025, workshop it with me for a moment, Jack. I think you can start with Dylan Raiola and the numbers last year are so pedestrian and he's not going to be able to take the next step moving forward.
Is the defense a reason to be concerned or be excited?
Jack: Probably the defensive line is where I would guess you'll end up [as a reason to doubt Nebraska in 2025]. The line, replacing individuals on the defensive line in terms of Butler, Robinson, Hutmacher. The defense just wouldn't be the same without those guys up front.
Josh: That it takes a little bit to get going because I think the theory of defense for Nebraska football the next two years is “lumps in ‘25, you're really good in ‘26.” I think that that's the hope or lumps in September, you're figuring it out by October and November. I think that that's the hope? I find myself very intrigued by the Phil Snow, John Butler, Matt Rhule kind of mind space that that side of the ball is going to be in, and what that looks like. I do find myself liking the edge and linebacker possibilities with some of those young players that we saw get experience and some of the transfers that they had coming in.
Jack: If I had written your article, I would have probably had at some point pretty high up there that you didn't have very specifically McGahee and Shavers as reasons to be excited. Just that the linebacking corps is going to be better, more athletic, than they've been in years. I think that's possible. I am excited about their potential ceiling and that is one of the things that makes me as excited about the defense as I am.
Josh: It's gonna be interesting because I remember last year, Jack, we would talk about them and there were some people that were very much ready for the youth movement already. “I can't wait for ‘25, even though you're gonna be losing X, Y and Z.” Well, now it's 2025. And so, you're going to get to see what it looks like with some of those young players.
I do tend to think that losing Robinson and Hutmacher in particular is going to be really tough though, because those guys are big. They were men, they were old ass dudes and they were really good. And they weren't perfect, but they were really good and they were able to get into the backfield.
Jack: I am excited about the linebackers. I would have that about two or three at the lowest on my list of things I'm excited about. That kind of encapsulates a little bit of what you were saying in the transfer thing, because I think you were including like McCullough in that group you’re most excited about in terms of the transfers, along with Dane Key and [Hunter].
On top of reasons to get excited for the 2025 Huskers, Josh and Jack also break down early Nebraska kickoff times, their current place in the Big Ten TV pecking order, and more! Moving forward, each and every Saturday Morning Coffee Show will be available for free all summer long! Check it out below.
The I-80 Club Summer Tour will roll on the next three months, with bonus episodes, a brand new narrative series on the last 10 years for the program, and new interviews never done before. To get access to that and more, become a subscriber today: patreon.com/i80club
If you have a comment for Josh, send him an email: joshpeterson.huskermax@gmail.com.
More from Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2027 Commitments, Updates
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2026 Commitments, Updates
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 88 – Guy Ingles
- Nebraska Baseball Eliminates Holy Cross from the Chapel Hill Regional
- What If: The 1981 College Football Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.