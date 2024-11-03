Former Nebraska Football Blackshirt Criticizes Husker Fans in Social Media Post
Frustration has settled in to every crevice of the Nebraska football program - and has now seeped its way into the Huskers' alumni and fans.
Collin Miller, a former Nebraska linebacker and Blackshirt from 2017-20, posted on his personal X, formerly Twitter, profile on Saturday night with some harsh criticisms of the Husker fan base in attendance at Memorial Stadium during Saturday's 27-20 loss against UCLA. The Indiana native stated that he was "disappointed in Memorial Stadium" with a chance for Nebraska to clinch a bowl berth for the first time in nearly a decade.
Miller continued in saying that the environment was "dead" and had "no buzz" in Lincoln. He added that there was "no electricity through the air from kickoff." The retired linebacker added that fans were "literally asleep in their seats." Miller added a photo of Memorial Stadium from a vantage point in east stadium, showing some gaps of attendance from fans.
Miller stated in his thread that he walked towards the Nebraska student section at halftime, saying that students were "flooding out the gates" when Nebraska was down 13-7 at intermission. He asked fans "you guys are coming back, right?" in which he was answered "why the hell would we come back?" as he posted on X.
The linebacker doubled down on his attack on the fan base, stating that "your football team is only down 6 points and needs your help to go to a bowl game." Miller concluded his thread by saying he was hoping "we as a fanbase looked the same way we did against Colorado."
Many social media accounts were quick to defend Nebraska's fans, including media personality and former Husker offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles. The Nebraska alum said in response that "the energy at the beginning of the game was there", and that UCLA's impressive first quarter helped "take the crowd out of it."
It was also pointed out that the photo Miller shared was not with 2:30 to go in the game. Rather, the picture was taken during a fourth-quarter timeout with 11:37 on the clock.
Other fan accounts on social media defended the fan base and argued about Miller's credibility in his criticism. The retired linebacker was never a part of a bowl game during his four-year career at Nebraska, posting a total of 122 career tackles, four passes defended, one sack, and two forced fumbles. During his time at Nebraska, the Huskers were a combined 16-28, including the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.
Miller was forced to retire during the 2020 season due to a spinal injury suffered in a Nov. 21, 2020 contest against Illinois. The linebacker suffered a spinal concussion, characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness. The condition typically resovles in one to three days with no lasting effects. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized overnight after the contest.
Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 B1G) enters their bye week with three final chances to enter bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. The Huskers will travel to Southern California to take on the Trojans on Nov. 16 before returning home to face Wisconsin on Nov. 23. The Big Red will wrap-up their regular season in Iowa City facing the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.
The full thread of his seven-comment post can be found here.
