Frostbite: Is Scott Frost's Chill Toward Nebraska Disrespectful? Or Do Husker Fans Need to Get Over It?
The Common Fans release a new episode focused on Frost's latest comments.
In this story:
The Common Fans interrupt their summer series on Tom Osborne to discuss the latest comments from Scott Frost.
- In case you hadn’t noticed, Scott Frost is in the news again.
- When asked what he learned from his time at Nebraska, Frost said, “Don't take the wrong job.”
- He went on to say, “I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn't really want to do it. It wasn't a good move. I'm lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”
- The reaction on social media has been fierce.
- The Common Fans are irked by the latest comments, but also offer a thoughtful discussion considering multiple viewpoints.
- Ultimately, if Frost is going to answer questions about his time at Nebraska, he needs to find a way to own the results and put it behind him.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
