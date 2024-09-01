Gallery: Nebraska Downs UTEP 40-7 in Season Opener

All Huskers

Husker football cruises to 40-7 victory

Nebraska football's first game under freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola results in a 40-7 win over the University of Texas-El Paso. Raiola finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Raiola walks onto the field as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the first time. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Garcia-Castaenda escapes a tackle from a Texas-El Paso defender. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola (15) calls a play before snapping the ball. / Amarillo Mullen
Rahmir Johnson carries the ball in the second quarter. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor gains a few more yards before being tackled in the redzone. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker defense held UTEP to 205 total yards. / Amarillo Mullen
Ty Robinson celebrates a tackle for loss. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor catches the ball near Nebraska's sideline for a touchdown. / Amariilo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor celebrates his 59-yard reception to the endzone. / Amarillo Mullen
Marques Buford Jr breaks up a pass to UTEP's Kenny Odom. / Amarillo Mullen
Emmett Johnson (21) gets a big run to get the Huskers in the redzone. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Ervin Jr (22) celebrates his rushing touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
Heinrich Haarberg calls a play in the third quarter. / Amarillo Mullen
Jahmal Banks makes a catch in the endzone to get Nebraska another six points. / Amarillo Mullen
Jahmal Banks celebrates his touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
Kicker John Kohl readies for a field goal. / Amarillo Mullen
Rahmir Stewart (32) stiff-arms UTEP's Jaden Smith after a fourth quarter interception. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

