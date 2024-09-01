Gallery: Nebraska Downs UTEP 40-7 in Season Opener
Husker football cruises to 40-7 victory
In this story:
Nebraska football's first game under freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola results in a 40-7 win over the University of Texas-El Paso. Raiola finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns.
