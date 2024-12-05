The Go Big Redcast: Anything Interesting Happen This Week?
The Redcast discusses the chaos happening with Nebraska football only five days into the offseason.
In this story:
The Redcast dives into the Nebraska football recruiting class, the transfer portal and head coach Matt Rhule’s press conference. Also, some men’s and women’s basketball. Hit the play button above to listen.
MORE: Evaluating Nebraska's 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Kai Wallin to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Matt Rhule Names John Butler as Nebraska’s Interim Defensive Coordinator
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Football's Staff and Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal
MORE: Matt Rhule Discusses 2025 Class; Nebraska Adds 20 on Early Signing Day
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified