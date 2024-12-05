All Huskers

The Go Big Redcast: Anything Interesting Happen This Week?

The Redcast discusses the chaos happening with Nebraska football only five days into the offseason.

The Redcast dives into the Nebraska football recruiting class, the transfer portal and head coach Matt Rhule’s press conference. Also, some men’s and women’s basketball. Hit the play button above to listen.

