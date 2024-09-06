Go Big Redcast - Colorado Week
It's Nebraska vs. Colorado one more time.
In this story:
The balloons are back as Coach Matt Rhule and the boys are ready to end the Buffaloes' three-game win streak iin the series and send Coach Prime and his team back to Boulder with an L. Special thanks to our new partner, HuskerMax, for powering our stats comparisons and NU-CU prediction.
Segments
0:00 Intro
6:32 Pump the Breaks
10:27 By The Numbers
28:34 NU-CU Predictions
50:15 Courtside Cooking
1:05:38 Parting Shots
