Go Big Redcast - Colorado Week

It's Nebraska vs. Colorado one more time.

The balloons are back as Coach Matt Rhule and the boys are ready to end the Buffaloes' three-game win streak iin the series and send Coach Prime and his team back to Boulder with an L. Special thanks to our new partner, HuskerMax, for powering our stats comparisons and NU-CU prediction.

0:00 Intro 
6:32 Pump the Breaks
10:27 By The Numbers 
28:34 NU-CU Predictions 
50:15 Courtside Cooking  
1:05:38 Parting Shots

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

David Max has been a Husker fan since Bob Devaney's first year in 1962. Season tickets have been in the family since the south end zone was built in 1964. He started HuskerMax with Joe Hudson in September of 1999. David published a book titled 50 Years of Husker Memories in 2012. Most of his articles will be from a historical perspective. You can reach David at bigredmax@yahoo.com.

