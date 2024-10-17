All Huskers

Go Big Redcast: Diving Into Nebraska's Big Game in Hoosier Land

The Redcast crew breaks down the matchup, looks at the stats and makes its predictions.

Nebraska vs Indiana Game Week
Nebraska vs Indiana Game Week / Go Big Redcast
Honke and Redcast Tyler (and whoever else joins) talk Huskers vs Indiana. Hit the play button above to watch. GBR!

• 0:00 - Intro
• 20:55 - Tweets of the Week
• 46:10 - By The Numbers (Powered by HuskerMax)
• 1:02:20 - Predictions (Powered by HuskerMax)
• 1:12:00 - Parting Shots

