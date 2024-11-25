Go Big Redcast: We're Going Bowling!
The Huskers end their bowl drought with a huge win over Wisconsin
In this story:
The Huskers end their bowl drought with a huge win over Wisconsin. The Go Big Redcast crew weighs in on the victory and the end of some bad streaks for Nebraska football.
MORE: Pro Volleyball Federation Draft: Atlanta Vibe Takes Nebraska's Merritt Beason No. 1
MORE: Nebraska Football: Let's Go Bowling Baby!
MORE: I-80 Club: It's OK To Storm The Field!
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas City: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Jeremy Pernell: How the 105-Man Roster Cap Affects Nebraska Football, Position by Position
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published