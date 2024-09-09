Husker Doc Talk: After Smoking Colorado, Nebraska Looks for Bigger Things
Great crowd. Great atmosphere. Great game. The Huskers smoked Colorado 28-10 to improve to 2-0 on the season and look for bigger and better things in the 2024 season.
On this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice dive deep into the win over the Buffs. One thing Dr. Rob likes so far this season is the offensive line pushing the line of scrimmage ahead four to five yards on rushing plays. And the stable of the runningbacks the Huskers have in their attack.
But let's also give some credit to the Nebraska defense. Getting six sacks against Colorado and holding Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in check during prime time. (See what we did there?)
Up next is Northern Iowa. It's a game Nebraska should win. But don't look past the Patherns, as they are a solid FCS team, and coming off an emotional win against Colorado, this sets up to be a classic trap or letdown game.
Listen below:
