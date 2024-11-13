Husker Doc Talk: Dana Holgorsen Takes Over Nebraska's Play-Calling Duties
NOTE: Skip ahead to 22:30 to get to the football talk.
Matt Rhule isn't messing around. He knows he has to win at Nebraska, and his latest move shows how important it is for the Huskers to get to a bowl game this season!
Less than a week after hiring former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen as an "offensive consultant," Rhule hands Holgorsen the keys to the offense and says drive as fast as possible!
Former OC Marcus Satterfield will remain on the staff for at least the rest of the season; after that, who knows?
Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss the change in this Husker Doc Talk Podcast edition. Why now? Well, it's because Nebraska's offense has stalled out. The Huskers rank 96th nationally in total offense and 99th nationally in scoring.
The Huskers will be looking for yards, points and a win this weekend at USC. The Trojans have made their own change: a new starting quarterback. Jayden Maiava, who transferred from UNLV, is a dual-threat quarterback who is also trying to get USC to a bowl game and get Lincoln Riley off the Los Angeles hot seat.
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Faces Trojans' Potent Offense, Struggling Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Offense Will Provide a Unique Challenge for Nebraska
MORE: Huskers Today: Nov. 12, 2024
MORE: Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 11
MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Team's Legacy
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.