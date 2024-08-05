Husker Doc Talk: Diving Into Nebraska Football's Fall Camp
Practice has started, and the countdown to the Nebraska football season opener is on!
Dr. Rob Zatechka is back from a much-needed vacation and is ready to record weekly from now until the end of the season.
In this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob and Travis Justice discuss the expectations of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Husker Nation sees the Big Red legacy as the savior who will finally deliver the Huskers back to the promised Land. Is this too much of a burden to bear? Time will tell. Dr. Rob tells us what he would like to see from Raiola regarding his mobility.
How about reducing those dreaded turnovers? Nebraska turned the ball over 31 times in 2023, with 15 fumbles and 16 interceptions. Opponents outscored Nebraska 62-30 on points off of turnovers. The Huskers will have to flip the script if they are to get to a bowl game or, even better, win nine games. That starts with the quarterback play, adding even more pressure to the first-year signal caller.
Dr. Rob and Travis also discussed gambling on the podcast. There is a push to get online sports betting to a vote in Nebraska. Right now, you must physically make your sports bets at a casino. Sports betting is a touchy subject with a lot of people, but it's here. You might as well make it consumer-friendly. It's going to happen eventually.
Listen or watch below.
