Husker Doc Talk: How Will Nebraska Adapt to the Changes in College Sports?
Change is coming, and fast! The NCAA is expected to come to a settlement in the House lawsuit, and that will have a major impact on athletic departments and their budgets. Until official word comes out, ESPN gives a good breakdown on what schools will be voting on.
Not every conference and school is on board. In typical fashion in today's college athletics landscape, there are the haves and the have-nots, and that is determined by the almighty dollar. The Big East Conference, which of course Creighton is a part of, has strong objections to the proposal in front of schools that is expected go to a vote soon. Look at it this way, if you have football and a good TV contract, it will be easier to foot the bill.
On this episode of the Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka welcome in Connor Orr. Connor is not only a sponsor of the podcast, but he's our resident lawyer, NIL expert, and sports agent. Keep in mind, this topic is changing daily and since it was recorded on Sunday, May 19, it may not include all the new information that has come out since then. However, Connor's expertise does give a really good idea of what is in store, what changes mean to collectives, and the future of athletes getting paid. If you like to geek out on law speak, this podcast will be right up your alley!