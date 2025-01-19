Husker Doc Talk: Keyuo Craver, Book Author and Football All-American
The offseason has arrived, and with it, the Husker Doc Talk Podcast shifts into an interview-focused format. Kicking off the first episode of 2025, we sit down with former Nebraska All-American Keyuo Craver.
Now living in Omaha, Keyuo works as a recruiting specialist at Metro Community College. While he typically stays under the radar, he takes center stage on this podcast, opening up about his experiences at Nebraska, his time in the NFL, and his career in the Canadian Football League. He also reflects on his first book, I Peed and Forgot, and teases his upcoming book, which delves into his years as a Husker.
Raw, honest, and deeply personal—this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast has it all.
