Husker Doc Talk: Keyuo Craver, Book Author and Football All-American

The former cornerback and return man opens up about his experiences at Nebraska and in the NFL and CFL.

Husker Doc Talk

Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Interview With Keyuo Craver
Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Interview With Keyuo Craver
In this story:

The offseason has arrived, and with it, the Husker Doc Talk Podcast shifts into an interview-focused format. Kicking off the first episode of 2025, we sit down with former Nebraska All-American Keyuo Craver.

Now living in Omaha, Keyuo works as a recruiting specialist at Metro Community College. While he typically stays under the radar, he takes center stage on this podcast, opening up about his experiences at Nebraska, his time in the NFL, and his career in the Canadian Football League. He also reflects on his first book, I Peed and Forgot, and teases his upcoming book, which delves into his years as a Husker.

Raw, honest, and deeply personal—this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast has it all.

Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Keyuo Craver makes a tackle during a 2005 game against the Montreal Alouettes.
Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Keyuo Craver makes a tackle during a 2005 game against the Montreal Alouettes. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Published
Husker Doc Talk
HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

