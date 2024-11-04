Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Stinks Up the Place Against UCLA
Nebraska suffered a tough loss that in many ways was the worst of the season: UCLA 27, Nebraska 20. Despite the home-field advantage and coming off a stellar performance against Ohio State, it all unraveled, leaving a hopeful fan base stunned and frustrated and leaving the Huskers still a win shy of bowl eligibility.
In this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice dive deep into the impact of this loss on Nebraska’s season and explore what steps the program should take moving forward.
One of the most surprising aspects was Nebraska's defense against the run. Despite ranking as one of the nation's top rush defenses, the Huskers allowed UCLA—statistically one of the worst rushing teams in the country—to rack up 139 yards on the ground, including several big runs that proved costly in critical moments.
So, does Nebraska have a coaching issue? A culture issue? A talent issue? One thing is clear: they have an issue with winning games. If the 5-4 Huskers hope to make a bowl game, they need answers fast. But it won’t be easy with only three games left.
The team faces another off week, giving them extra time to prepare for the trip to USC. However, as earlier in the season showed, a bye week hasn't necessarily benefited the Huskers. Dr. Rob and Travis discuss.
