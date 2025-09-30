Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Prepares for Michigan State
Can the Huskers make Dr. Rob a true believer that things are changing in Lincoln?
In this story:
After a bye week, the Huskers are back at it with another home game. Nebraska plays Michigan State this weekend. The series with the Spartans has been close in recent history. Dating back to 2014, five games have been decided by a total of 15 points. Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice talk about the match-up and what the Huskers need to do to make Dr. Rob a true believer that things are changing in Lincoln, physically, athletically and mentally.
Hit a play button below to watch and/or listen.
