Husker Doc Talk: A Sunday Sit-Down With Adam Carriker
Former Blackshirt dives into Nebraska football topics with Dr. Rob and Travis Justice
In this story:
Welcome back to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast. On this episode, Travis Justice and Doctor Rob Zatechka welcome former Husker great Adam Carriker in the studio.
Lots of college football talk in this episode, from the possibility of a spring practice against another team to the restructuring of the College Football Playoff.
Adam is no one to shy away from a strong opinion, and this conversation is a must listen all the way through. Hit one of the play buttons above to watch and/or listen.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Gallery: Husker Softball Sweeps Minnesota in First Big Ten Series of 2025 at Bowlin
- March Madness Big Ten Viewing Guide: Sunday Brings Kentucky vs. Illinois
- Nebraska Wrestling Finishes Second at NCAA Championships; Ridge Lovett & Antrell Taylor Win National Titles
- Nebraska Baseball's Ninth Inning Rally Evens the Series at USC
- Which Play In Nebraska Football History Would You Change?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified