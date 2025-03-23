All Huskers

Husker Doc Talk: A Sunday Sit-Down With Adam Carriker

Former Blackshirt dives into Nebraska football topics with Dr. Rob and Travis Justice

Husker Doc Talk

Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Interview With Adam Carriker
Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Interview With Adam Carriker / Doc Talk Sports
In this story:

Welcome back to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast. On this episode, Travis Justice and Doctor Rob Zatechka welcome former Husker great Adam Carriker in the studio.


Lots of college football talk in this episode, from the possibility of a spring practice against another team to the restructuring of the College Football Playoff. 


Adam is no one to shy away from a strong opinion, and this conversation is a must listen all the way through. Hit one of the play buttons above to watch and/or listen.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Husker Doc Talk
HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

Home/Football