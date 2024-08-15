Husker Doc Talk: Teddy Prochazka’s Injury and Big Ten Win Totals
Dr. Rob Zatechka, a member of the original Nebraska Pipeline, has an affinity for the offensive line. He studies the front four like he was taking a test in medical school. Teddy Prochazka has been a tough one to figure out. A proportionate body that looks like a man would dominate up front. The only problem is that Prochazka is injury-prone. Prochazka is out for the season with another knee injury, his third.
On this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob gives his best diagnosis of why Prochazka keeps getting hurt and what it means for Nebraska football's offensive line moving forward this season.
As we play the waiting game for the season to start, Dr. Rob and Travis Justice dive into their predictions. They are looking at the over/under win totals for every team in the Big Ten. What teams will exceed expectations, and what teams will fall short? Here's a hint: Some of their picks may surprise you considering who they come from. Listen or watch below.
