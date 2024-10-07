Husker Doc Talk: Ugly Wins Are Still Wins
Ugly wins are still wins. Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday was anything but picture-perfect, but who cares!
The Huskers are now 5-1 on the season, just the second time they've reached that milestone in the last 10 years. They have never lost to Rutgers, a perfect 7-0 against the Scarlet Knights.
Nebraska continues to excel on defense. The Huskers have held four of their first five opponents to 10 or fewer points and their last 13 opponents to under 400 yards of total offense; it's been over 15 years since they could say that.
The offense struggled against Rutgers, with 261 total yards, and quarterback Dylan Raiola had what would be considered his worst game at Nebraska.
It's a perfect time for a week off. Nebraska has a bye next week before resuming play against currently unbeaten Indiana and then second-ranked Ohio State.
Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss the win over Rutgers and the road ahead for the Huskers in this Husker Doc Talk Podcast edition. Watch by hitting the YouTube play button above or listen via the PodBean player below.
MORE: 2026 Wide Receiver Commits to Huskers
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs Rutgers
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Iowa in Sweep
MORE: Nebraska Football Continues to Receive Votes in Coaches, AP Polls
MORE: Nebraska's James Williams Shares Emotional Journey After Standout Game Against Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.