Husker Doc Talk: Uniforms, NIL and Dylan Raiola
The start of the college football season for Nebraska is a little over a week away, and the most significant decision of 2024 for Matt Ruhle has been made. Dylan Raiola has officially been named the starting quarterback for the season opener against UTEP.
On this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss the announcement and how it wasn't that big of news; instead, it was a foregone conclusion. So, how will the true freshman be judged as a success? In the short term, get Nebraska back to a bowl game. In the long run, it's the playoffs or bust riding on the back of Raiola.
Nebraska will not be wearing alternate uniforms this season. For some odd reason, uniforms are a hot topic of conversation among fans. What's the big deal? The Big Red "N" on the helmet is classic, and the Huskers' traditional uniforms are some of the most recognizable in college football. We always hear that recruits and players like the style and flash of alternate uniforms. Do you know what they like better? Winning! Let's start there, and everything will take care of itself.
Teams are getting creative when it comes to raising money for NIL. Oklahoma State is putting a QR code on its helmet. Former Nebraska assistant Bill Busch advocates placing a player's Venmo account on the scoreboard after a big play so fans can reward him. You will see a lot of trial, error, and success when it comes to NIL's creativity. Is this a good thing? Travis and Dr. Rob dive deep into the subject. Listen or watch below.
