HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP
Nebraska Cornhuskers football opens the season at UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday. The preseason has officially come to a close and the only thing left is to make the final predictions and get to the game.
Below are the Nebraska vs. UTEP predictions from the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI contributors. The average prediction is Nebraska 36-14.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 41-17
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 38-20
Austin Jacobsen
Nebraska 38-20
Eric Hess
Nebraska 35-10
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 40-20
Josh Petersen
Nebraska 34-10
Joe Hudson
Nebraska 38-10
ThotDoc
Nebraska 35-3
Enrique Alvarez-Cleary
Nebraska 28-14
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 38-14
Maren Angus-Coombs
Nebraska 34-17
Cole Stukenholtz
Find more media predictions at HuskerMax.com.
