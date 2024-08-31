All Huskers

HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

Nebraska football's season opener is officially here as kickoff with UTEP is upcoming. The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI team has made its final predictions for the game.

Kaleb Henry

Offensive and defensive lines during Nebraska football practice
Offensive and defensive lines during Nebraska football practice / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska Cornhuskers football opens the season at UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday. The preseason has officially come to a close and the only thing left is to make the final predictions and get to the game.

Below are the Nebraska vs. UTEP predictions from the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI contributors. The average prediction is Nebraska 36-14.

Prediction

Predictor

Nebraska 41-17

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska 38-20

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska 38-20

Eric Hess

Nebraska 35-10

Geoff Exstrom

Nebraska 40-20

Josh Petersen

Nebraska 34-10

Joe Hudson

Nebraska 38-10

ThotDoc

Nebraska 35-3

Enrique Alvarez-Cleary

Nebraska 28-14

Matt McMaster

Nebraska 38-14

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska 34-17

Cole Stukenholtz

Find more media predictions at HuskerMax.com.

