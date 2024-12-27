All Huskers

The Huskers and the Curse of the Bambino Will Rock the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium!

The Christmas joy of Bill O’Brien will turn into New Year’s Eve despair in New York City.

Jay Stockwell

Nebraska Football: Will the Pinstripe Bowl Define the Future? (Plus a Touching Tribute)
Nebraska Football: Will the Pinstripe Bowl Define the Future? (Plus a Touching Tribute) / Sunday Morning QB Nebraska Edition
In this story:

Dana Holgorsen will turn Mini Mahomes loose! A few ground balls will get through the legs of the Nebraska defense in the Bronx, but the Huskers will prevail 21 to 17!

Happy New Year!

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes and YouTube.

MORE: Huskers Visit 9-11 Memorial, Ring NYSE Opening Bell Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

MORE: HuskerMax Pinstripe Bowl Predictions: Nebraska vs. Boston College

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel

MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska vs. Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl

MORE: 1962 Co-Captain, Gotham Bowl Veteran Dwain Carlson Joins the Common Fans

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football