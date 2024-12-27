The Huskers and the Curse of the Bambino Will Rock the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium!
The Christmas joy of Bill O’Brien will turn into New Year’s Eve despair in New York City.
In this story:
Dana Holgorsen will turn Mini Mahomes loose! A few ground balls will get through the legs of the Nebraska defense in the Bronx, but the Huskers will prevail 21 to 17!
Happy New Year!
Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
MORE: Huskers Visit 9-11 Memorial, Ring NYSE Opening Bell Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: HuskerMax Pinstripe Bowl Predictions: Nebraska vs. Boston College
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska vs. Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: 1962 Co-Captain, Gotham Bowl Veteran Dwain Carlson Joins the Common Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published