Nebraska Covered the Spread and Came in Under vs. Purdue, Just as SMQ Had Predicted!
Negative Husker "fans" wail in agony as the team improves to 4-1. Someone needs some warm milk and a nap!
In this story:
After a quick-ish recap of their time in Italy, Jay and Bob spend their time wondering why so many fans are negative after the Huskers beat the Boilermakers by 18 points! Is it because they're betting the over? Knock it off, Husker fans, we're two wins from a bowl game! Even if it is the Duke's Mayo Bowl!
Greg Schiano brings a reset and motivated Rutgers team to town. Matt Rhule will have to work hard to pass this test!
