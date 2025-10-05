Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Survives a Scrape With Sparty; Now Comes a Trip to Terp Territory
Nebraska beats Michigan State 38–27 in a football game that felt tougher than it had to be. On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the sacks (12 given up in two weeks), what the staff is asking quarterback Dylan Raiola to do (and not do), and why Mike Ekeler’s special teams might be Nebraska’s best unit right now. Travis and Dr. Rob reset Cincinnati’s profile after the Iowa State game (that Week 1 Husker win looks stronger), preview Nebraska at Maryland, and hit the national slate: Penn State’s slide and James Franklin’s ceiling, UCLA’s sudden offensive identity, Alabama’s steady climb, and Arch Manning vs. the hype.
