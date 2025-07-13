Husker Doc Talk: Scott Frost, Fan Fury and the House Settlement Shakeup
After an offseason hiatus, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice are back to talk all things Nebraska football.
After a long break, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka return to break down all the drama heating up Husker Nation. Scott Frost made headlines at Big 12 Media Days with controversial comments about his time at Nebraska, and Husker fans aren’t happy. Are their frustrations fair, or are emotions running too high?
Plus, the House vs. NCAA settlement is reshaping the college athletics landscape. How is Nebraska adapting, and what does it mean for the future of Husker sports?
It's a new era, same real talk — welcome back to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast! Watch or listen above,
