All Huskers

Nebraska Bounces Back and Earns Respect in 21-17 Loss at No. 4 Ohio State

The officiating crew seemed hell-bent on helping the Buckeyes avoid an embarrassing loss at home.

Jay Stockwell

Sunday Morning Quarterback
In this story:


Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield continues to disappoint with his unimaginative play calling. The defense gave him every chance to win the game.

Oh my gosh, we have a kicker! John Hohl is the real deal. If this defense continues to show up, we can win out! And the mobility of Dylan Raiola was on full display. He needs to continue to call his own number.

9-3 still possible. The next month will be fun to watch.

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes, and YouTube.

MORE: Not a Moral Victory, but a Morale Victory for Nebraska

MORE: Nebraska Can Win Any Game Left on the Schedule

MORE: Nebraska Opens as Touchdown Home Favorite Against UCLA

MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Beats Grand Valley State in Exhibition, 73-53

MORE: Nebraska Fails to Receive Votes in Polls for First Time in 2024

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football