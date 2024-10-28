Nebraska Bounces Back and Earns Respect in 21-17 Loss at No. 4 Ohio State
The officiating crew seemed hell-bent on helping the Buckeyes avoid an embarrassing loss at home.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield continues to disappoint with his unimaginative play calling. The defense gave him every chance to win the game.
Oh my gosh, we have a kicker! John Hohl is the real deal. If this defense continues to show up, we can win out! And the mobility of Dylan Raiola was on full display. He needs to continue to call his own number.
9-3 still possible. The next month will be fun to watch.
