Nebraska Football Battling Michigan for Highly Ranked Transfer Offensive Tackle

Can the Huskers hold off the Wolverines in the recruitment of this elite lineman?

Tanner Johnson

Shiyazh Pete lines up during New Mexico State's 31-10 win at Auburn in 2023.
Shiyazh Pete lines up during New Mexico State's 31-10 win at Auburn in 2023. / New Mexico State Athletics
Nebraska boasts one of the top-ranked transfer portal classes in the Big Ten, but the Cornhuskers are far from finished in their quest to add more elite players and build themselves into a contender for 2025.

Adding more offensive linemen is something head coach Matt Rhule is trying to do. Protecting star quarterback Dylan Raiola is a primary focus for Nebraska in 2025. The more time he has to process what he sees, the quicker his development will be in his second year as a starter. Improving the offensive line would also be a boost for Nebraska's running game.

The Cornhuskers have already signed Elijah Pritchett, a former Alabama offensive tackle. Pritchett started 12 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 and comes with plenty of experience playing at the highest level of college football. However, Nebraska wants to continue improving the offensive line via the transfer portal.

The Crimson Tide players and coaches continue working toward the season opener in practice Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Alabama of
Elijah Pritchett during an Alabama practice in August 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enter New Mexico State lineman Shiyazh Pete. Nebraska became interested in Pete last month when he entered the portal, and interest is escalating between the two sides. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Nebraska and Michigan are the frontrunners to secure Pete, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-8 and weighing 320 pounds, Pete would be a fantastic addition to Nebraska's offensive line. A former first-team All-Conference USA player, Pete excelled as a left tackle for New Mexico State during the 2023 season, earning multiple awards. However, an ankle injury sidelined him for much of the 2024 season, limiting his play to six games.

With the Nebraska offense entering its first full season under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, beefing up the line of scrimmage will be an important priority this off-season. If the Huskers can land Pete, they will have added an important piece to Raiola's front five.

